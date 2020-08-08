Bianca Belair Crashes Zelina Vega’s Twitch Stream And Fights With Her

It seems Bianca Belair couldn’t wait until Monday night to get her hands on Zelina Vega, because she just crashed Vega’s Twitch stream for a brawl. Vega was streaming earlier today when Belair invaded her home and began to attack her, as payback for what she believes is Vega’s involvement in the poisoning of Montez Ford on RAW. Vega’s clients Andrade and Angel Garza are set to challenge the Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles at Summerslam.

You can find the Twitch stream here and a clip below.