wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Crashes Zelina Vega’s Twitch Stream And Fights With Her
August 8, 2020 | Posted by
It seems Bianca Belair couldn’t wait until Monday night to get her hands on Zelina Vega, because she just crashed Vega’s Twitch stream for a brawl. Vega was streaming earlier today when Belair invaded her home and began to attack her, as payback for what she believes is Vega’s involvement in the poisoning of Montez Ford on RAW. Vega’s clients Andrade and Angel Garza are set to challenge the Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles at Summerslam.
You can find the Twitch stream here and a clip below.
Bianca Belair attacked Zelina Vega while streaming on Twitch
(Twitch: AtoZonYouTube) pic.twitter.com/sXUQMmubL3
— frank | #MFFL (@TheNextBlGThing) August 8, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Discusses CM Punk Possibly Returning to the Ring, Who He’d Like To See Him Face If He Returns
- nZo On Stepping Away From Wrestling, Teases ‘Monumental’ Plans, Not Interested in No-Fan Shows
- WWE Reportedly Returning to Live Raw and Smackdown Broadcasts This Month
- WWE Reportedly Added Stipulations To FTR’s Release From Company