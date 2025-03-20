Bianca Belair Is ‘Slowly Crashing Out’ Over Rhea Ripley Trying To Get Into WrestleMania Match

Bianca Belair is not pleased about Rhea Ripley’s attempts to force her way into the WWE Women’s World Title match at WrestleMania 41. As noted, Ripley attacked Belair and SKY during their contract signing for the title match on Raw and manually added her name to the contract. Belair posted to social media to comment on the situation on Thursday, writing:

“Story time MONDAY NIGHT RAW

PLOT:

You don’t need to win the Royal Rumble.

You don’t need to win Elimination Chamber.

Hell, You don’t even need to be Champion.

You just need to be Rhea Ripley.

Got it…

…. That don’t sound crazy to yall?! I work hard, just to have to keep working harder 2x as hard…But I guess I’m just a lil hater.

…slowly crashing out

#ESTofWWE #WWERAW #wrESTleMania”