– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair joined comedian Kevin Hart on today’s new episode of Cold As Balls from the LOL Network. You can check out the video for the new episode featuring Bianca Belair below.

During the episode, Belair spoke about her struggles with mental health and body dysmorphia after competing in track and field. She also revealed her next WWE milestone would be beating Charlotte Flair, which is her current goal.

Belair also revealed that she realized WWE was “what she was born to do” when she started hearing the crowd chant “E-S-T” during the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. She also discussed main eventing WrestleMania against Sasha Banks in 2021 and inspiring women of color. Her top goal now is to beat Charlotte Flair.

New episodes of Cold As Balls debut on Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud (LOL) YouTube channel, the Cold As Balls Facebook page, and Kevin Hart’s Facebook page. WWE Superstar Logan Paul also appeared on the show this season.