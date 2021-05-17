Bianca Belair Defeats Bayley at WWE WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)

Bianca Belair walked away from her match with Bayley at WrestleMania Backlash with her title, but it wasn’t without controversy. Belair defeated Bayley in a match that saw both competitor use Belair’s hair for an advantage, ending with Belair using her hair to hook Bayley’s leg for the pinfall. Bayley was livid after the match, calling Belair a “cheater.”

Belair's title reigh stands at 35 days, having won the title in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one.