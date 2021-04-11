wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Defeats Sasha Banks to Win Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Video)
Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks with the Kiss of Death to win the Smackdown Women’s Title in the main event of night one of WWE WrestleMania 37. This is Belair’s first run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, ending Sasha’s run which started back on October 25th, 2020.
Highlights from the match are below.
The #ESTofWWE on The GrandEST Stage of Them All! @BiancaBelairWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Gc4KSPg3df
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@WWEUniverse, It's BOSS TIME! @SashaBanksWWE #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/J65tWkfmqc
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
History in the making!#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/YHPwGHvp7Y
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
The POWER of @BiancaBelairWWE!!! #StrongEST#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/36eOGRRoVv
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
#TheBoss got the knees up!!#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/pTzCeqbrfs
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
PLANTED!#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/MDo68weubs
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
Is @BiancaBelairWWE going to tap!?!#WrestleMania @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/1kivruV98w
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
.@BiancaBelairWWE has SHOCKED THE WORLD!#WrestleMania #ESTofWWE #SmackDown #WomensTitle pic.twitter.com/q4GoQ3ixCm
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
450 SPLASH connects, but it's NOT enough for @BiancaBelairWWE against @SashaBanksWWE! #WrestleMania, presented by @Snickers.
▶️ https://t.co/Wp5S57WLnr pic.twitter.com/f5dBxOwjYp
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
#ESTofWWE! #SmackDown Women's Champion!!#WrestleMania @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/2WhLRLQHKk
— WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose in Stunning Hall of Fame Outfits Top Best WrestleMania Week Instagram Photos
- Edge On Rejecting Idea To End The Undertaker’s Streak At WrestleMania 24, Flaming Table Spot In WrestleMania 22 Match With Mick Foley
- Triple H Reveals How He Wants To Retire As In-Ring Performer, Which WWE Stars He’d Want To Wrestle
- Backstage Details On Whether John Cena, Brock Lesnar, & Goldberg Could Appear At WrestleMania 37