wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Defeats Sasha Banks to Win Smackdown Women’s Title (Pics, Video)

April 10, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks with the Kiss of Death to win the Smackdown Women’s Title in the main event of night one of WWE WrestleMania 37. This is Belair’s first run as Smackdown Women’s Champion, ending Sasha’s run which started back on October 25th, 2020.

Highlights from the match are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks, Ashish

More Stories

loading