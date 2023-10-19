Bianca Belair Opens Up About Dealing With Depression, Struggling With It In College

Bianca Belair has had battles with depression, as she discussed in a recent podcast appearance. The WWE star spoke with Keke Palmer on her podcast Baby, this is Keke Palmer about dealing with depression in college, how she handles it now, and more. You can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her battles with depression: “When I was in college, I struggled with depression. I was on medication. I was hospitalized at one point. I’m not going through it right now, I’ve gone through it, but you still have those triggers, you still have those things that you go through.”

On Montez Ford’s support: “One time we planned a vacation. We both got home [from tour] and I was like ‘I don’t wanna go. I don’t wanna get on a plane. I don’t want to stay at the hotel,’ and he was like ‘Me neither, I get it.'”