Bianca Belair Didn’t Know WWE Was Filming Her Reaction Backstage After Royal Rumble Win

In an interview with FOX Sports, Bianca Belair revealed that she didn’t know WWE cameras were filming her and Montez Ford backstage after her Royal Rumble win. WWE later posted a video of Belair getting emotional while she got a standing ovation for her performance. Here are highlights:

On her Royal Rumble win: “Yeah, I definitely did not know that they were still recording because I heard, “We’re all clear.” But, I guess I should expect that there should always be cameras around. But, yeah, I didn’t know they were still recording and I couldn’t find my words and I just didn’t know what to do. I’m like, ‘Am I suppose to go eat dinner right now? What do I do? I’m the Women’s Royal Rumble winner.’ I just didn’t know what to do, so I just felt like screaming. I just needed to do something to get it out and they’re like, ‘Yeah go for it,’ cause they probably knew the camera was recording. I had a little break down and they caught it on camera, of course. But, those were the raw emotions in those moments where you really get to see how much it means to me, when it just sinks in and what it really just means. It means just so much and I’m so happy.”

On being the first Black woman to win the Royal Rumble and only the second black wrestler after The Rock: “Yeah, so, I didn’t know. I had no idea until I came backstage and Kayla actually pulled me aside and told me. And, for one, I am definitely 110% honored. It’s such an honor. I’m always talking about how representation is such an important thing – it’s not just a request, it’s a requirement – it needs to happen. So, to be a part of representation and to go down in the history books as the first African-American woman to win, and the second African-American to win the Royal Rumble is an honor.

But, through that, I feel like I really realized that I had no idea that I was going after that accomplishment and just by being myself, and being unapologetically who I am, and going after my goals and trying to accomplish something that meant so much to me, I created history. I feel like, what I pulled from that was, I just want that to be motivation for other people and hopefully others can see that sometimes we feel that we have to go through history books to find history, or find Black history, when you can create it yourself just by being true to who you are and going after your own goals and accomplishing what you want to accomplish. You are history.

You create history within yourself. You create history within your own family. You create your own legacy. Because I create history without even trying to and that’s when the best parts of history are created. So, anybody who’s watching, I just hope you’re inspired by that. Just go create your own history. You don’t have to look for it in history books. Create it within your own family and within your own life.”

On a possible match with Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania: “A match between Sasha Banks and I would be very special. I don’t know who I’m going to challenge yet, I’m emotional right now. It’s a huge decision. I think it would create magic either way. But, I’m so emotional right now, I want to wait until I get my emotions in check and weigh my options. I see the tweets online about Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania, and it would be a great match. It’s more than just the match. Just us standing in the ring together. You have these two alpha females who represent women empowerment. It’s just a message that can really be, just us standing in the ring without us even doing anything or saying anything. It could really just push a message that anyone could relate to and can be inspired by. But, with that being said, a match against Asuka or Io, I don’t know. I have no idea yet. I’m too emotional. I need to get my emotions in check before – not just before WrestleMania, being on the’ Grandest Stage of Them All’ – but, before Smackdown. Smackdown is Friday and I don’t know what’s going to happen. So, I need to get my emotions in check first before I make any decisions.”