Bianca Belair Discusses How Important Representation Is for Her

– Bianca Belair recently spoke to Good Karma Wrestling about how much she values representation in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on how much she values representation: “Representation means everything to me. I always use the quote, ‘Representation is not a request, it’s a requirement.’ I think that’s what’s amazing about WWE is that when you look at our roster, anybody can watch WWE and see somebody that they relate to, anyone. It’s multi-generational, it’s people from all different cultures, people from all over the world, but representation is so important.”

On the WWE Universe: “I feel like that’s what is so unique about WWE and the WWE Universe. Our audience, they want to turn the TV on and be able to see someone that they can relate to, that draws them in. So that’s what I love about WWE. I love being in the tag team that I’m in right now, I love that I’ve been able to be a part of a lot of amazing moments, making history by being one of the first Black women to main event WrestleMania, make history, become history myself and create a legacy. But I love being a part of all these amazing moments, and I look forward to continuing to be a part of some amazing moments and continue to be a part of representation and show that in WWE.”

At today’s WWE Crown Jewel premium live event, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against the teams of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson, and Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane. The event is being held at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.