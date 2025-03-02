Bianca Belair Recalls Early Days On WWE Main Roster, Learning From Becky Lynch & More

Bianca Belair looked back at her early days on the main roster and learning what she could from veterans like Becky Lynch and others. Belair spoke with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports and talked about how she transitioned from a rookie on the main roster to finding success as a leader of the women’s division.

“When I first came onto the main roster, I was thrown into things very quickly,” Belair said (per Fightful). “I was winning the Royal Rumble and main eventing WrestleMania my first year I was here. I was used to being led. My first WrestleMania, I’m in the ring with a vet like Sasha, then I’m in the ring with someone like Becky Lynch, and then Bayley and Asuka. I wanted to soak up and absorb as much as I could from them. I put myself in a position to do that.”

She continued, “I remember when I became Raw Women’s Champion, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. I’m not in the ring with them anymore. I have to kind of lead.’ I got a little bit uncomfortable because I was so used to being safe. I felt safe with them in the ring. Not in a sense of physical, but I knew we were going to have a great match. I have great chemistry with them, they’re leading me, I’m good. The only part I was uncomfortable with was that I’m now in this new role where I’m now looked at as the vet a little bit, but I felt like I was still learning. It was a different role for me,” she said.

Belair is now headed to WrestleMania 41 where she will challenge either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship.