Bianca Belair Earns Spot on Women’s Team Smackdown For Survivor Series

Bianca Belair is headed to Survivor Series, earning a spot on Team Smackdown on tonight’s episode. Belair defeated Natalya and Billie Kay in a match to become the first member of the women’s Team Smackdown on Friday’s show. You can see pics and video below from the match.

Belair is the first member of the women’s team, while Team Raw is Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Lana, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. Survivor Series airs on November 22nd from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida live on WWE Network.