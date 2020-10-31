wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Earns Spot on Women’s Team Smackdown For Survivor Series
October 30, 2020 | Posted by
Bianca Belair is headed to Survivor Series, earning a spot on Team Smackdown on tonight’s episode. Belair defeated Natalya and Billie Kay in a match to become the first member of the women’s Team Smackdown on Friday’s show. You can see pics and video below from the match.
Belair is the first member of the women’s team, while Team Raw is Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Lana, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler. Survivor Series airs on November 22nd from the ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida live on WWE Network.
The #ESTofWWE!#SmackDown @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/tAxRCx2crb
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
.@BiancaBelairWWE is headed to #SurvivorSeries!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/PWhmI95zeT
— WWE (@WWE) October 31, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls First Time He Worked With Paul Heyman On Commentary, Why He Thinks Heyman Has Best Promo In Wrestling
- Paige Reacts On Stream As WWE Stars Shut Down Twitch Accounts: ‘I’m Gonna Keep Streaming’
- More on Plan For Matt Riddle After Losing First Name, Vince McMahon Involved
- Ronda Rousey’s 2019 WWE Storyline Arrest Listed As Real On COVID-19 Ad Campaign Recruitment Document