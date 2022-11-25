Bianca Belair Talks About The Emotional Impact Of Her Crown Jewel Match

Speaking recently with Comicbook Nation, Bianca Belair shared some details about her experiences at WWE Crown Jewel this year (per Wrestling Inc). Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship title against Bayley at the event and spoke about the scope of the match for her personally. You can read a highlight from Belair and watch the full interview below.

On her reaction after her Crown Jewel bout: “Being a part of Crown Jewel and being a part of the Last Woman Standing match in Crown Jewel with Bayley, that was, of course, the biggest part of it all. I actually had a moment after the match where I broke down because I never imagined my life doing this in Saudi Arabia. Being a part of change there and being in a Last Woman Standing match with Bayley, and it really was just overwhelming.”