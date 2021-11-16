Bianca Belair Is Excited For Liv Morgan Getting a Title Shot

Bianca Belair may not be next in line for a title shot on Raw, but she’s excited to see Liv Morgan get her opportunity. Belair spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview and talked about Morgan earning a shot at Lynch, her feud with Doudrop and more. A couple of highlights are below:

On Morgan getting a title shot: “I’m super excited for Liv Morgan. Right now, I’m out of the title picture. When it’s not your time, you should give a round of applause for those who earned that spot. That is what Liv has done, and I can’t wait to watch her against Becky.”

On her feud with Doudrop: “It’s going to be a fun rivalry, and I’m excited to see where it goes. People are going to see a different side of Doudrop, and I want to continue to grow my legacy with everything I do. I want my name to come up in the same way people speak of the Four Horsewomen. Me and Doudrop, we’re going to bring something new to Raw. It’s going to be a different dynamic.”