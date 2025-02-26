Bianca Belair Was Excited To Be In A Tag Team, Says It Showcases Her Differently

In an interview with CBS Sports (via Fightful), Bianca Belair spoke about her excitement to be in a tag team and explained how it allows her to be showcased in a different way. Belair won the WWE Women’s tag team titles with Jade Cargill, who was then replaced by Naomi. They lost their belts on Monday’s RAW to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Belair said: “For me, when the tag team was presented, I feel like I was in a space where I was excited for it. If you look at my time on the main roster, I’ve actually been champion more than I haven’t been champion. I feel like I’ve been able to accomplish so much as a singles competitor and I felt there were so many women that played a part in my success as a singles competitor, whether it was Sasha Banks [Mercedes Mone], Becky Lynch, Asuka, or Bayley. I really saw an opportunity to showcase myself in a different way and maybe play a different role where I could do for others what was done for me and I could elevate the tag team division. Being in a tag team, you have to be so selfless, for one. You want to make sure you stand out, but you’re also sharing the spotlight with your tag team partner and you’re sharing the spotlight with the two other women across from you in a tag team. It was a different realm for me to be in, and I felt ready to be in, and I was excited about it. I poured my heart and soul into this tag team. It’s a lot less pressure too. I felt I could have more fun and you can share the work with you partner. It’s a lot less pressure and something that isn’t just about me. I was excited to do it and it felt like something I could add to the notch of things I’ve accomplished; helping elevate the tag team division. I’m okay with it. I know eventually I’ll go back to the singles picture, but it was a nice break for me and it doesn’t always have to be about you for you to be proud of it, and I’m very proud of the work I’ve put in and done in the tag team division.“