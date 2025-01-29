– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair discussed the impact of WWE embracing celebrity crossovers, her commercial with Cardi B, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on WWE embracing more celebrity crossovers: “I think it has a huge impact on the brand. You’re mixing WWE and pop culture, and you’re mixing it with hip-hop, but even from when I first started, I always wanted to bring my culture to the table, and I’ve always tried to be very intentional with that. I feel like WWE is so hot right now, hip-hop is so hot right now, and so there’s naturally gonna be these collaborations and these crossovers, but having Travis Scott be a part of Netflix, it’s gonna bring even more eyes to the product.”

On how exciting it is to have people like Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Cardi B work with WWE: “Having Logan Paul, having Bad Bunny, and especially people like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny, who come in and they are doing amazing things and doing PLEs and WrestleMania, it’s really cool. Cardi B being a part of the announcement for SummerSlam and me being able to be a part of that with her, it’s exciting for us. We’re getting to work with people that we’re fans of.”

On how many celebrities are fans of WWE: “It’s crazy because you meet a lot of people, especially in the hip-hop community and influencers and musicians, and they’re fans of WWE, and they know who we are. I’m like, ‘You know us?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, my kids watch you, or I watch you.’ So it’s a natural collaboration. But I feel like some people, they don’t say that they’re wrestling fans until they hear that you’re a wrestling fan. So it’s like no, wrestling is cool, wrestling is dope. Let’s all be loud and proud about this, and I feel like the more that we have people like Travis Scott and Cardi B, the more it’s gonna be like, yeah, wrestling’s cool, wrestling’s dope, and we’re all fans of it.”

Bianca Belair will be competing in the women’s Rumble match at this weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.