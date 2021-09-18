wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Faces Becky Lynch Following WWE Smackdown (Pics)

September 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Smackdown

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch did battle following the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. After Friday’s show went off the air, Belair and Lynch faced off in a singles match for the Knoxville crowd. Belair picked up the win.

The two are set to compete for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules next weekend.

