Bianca Belair Faces Becky Lynch Following WWE Smackdown (Pics)

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch did battle following the conclusion of tonight’s WWE Smackdown. After Friday’s show went off the air, Belair and Lynch faced off in a singles match for the Knoxville crowd. Belair picked up the win.

The two are set to compete for Lynch’s Smackdown Women’s Championship at Extreme Rules next weekend.

Time for the real main event. Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch. #SmackDown #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/wkMw1OxmnE — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) September 18, 2021

Just like Becky Lynch to try to get away, but not so fast. #SmackDown #WWEKnoxville pic.twitter.com/hlrjYsJEbD — Tennessee Revolver (@TNRevolver) September 18, 2021