Bianca Belair Says Fans Know To Expect A Good Match When She’s In It

Speaking recently with Denise Salcedo, WWE’s Bianca Belair shared her perspective on the standing she feels she has established in the ring (per Fightful). Belair explained the characteristics she believes define all of her best matches and pointed out the pride she feels even for bouts that haven’t been given enough credit in her mind. You can find a highlight from Belair and watch the full interview below.

On her favorite matches and what she accomplished with those performances: “There’s so many because, like you said, I’m very happy with the reputation I’ve built. If you see Bianca Belair in a match, you know it’s going to be a good match with some feats of strength and athleticism. Of course, me main eventing WrestleMania — anybody who is in WWE, their goal is to always main event WrestleMania, and I was able to do that. Also, the work that I’ve done with Becky Lynch, our WrestleMania 38 match, I think was an amazing match. Some matches that I feel like that aren’t talked about enough are the matches that I’ve done with Bayley. Our Hell in a Cell match in front of no audience, if you go back and you watch that match, the creativity, what we did in that match, it was really an amazing match.”