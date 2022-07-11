Bianca Belair on Frustration With Matchup Replacements, Being Adaptable to Opponent Changes

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp recently interviewed WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of WWE Money in the Bank 2022 in Las Vegas, and Belair discussed having to constantly deal with opponent changes and replacements during her title run. Below are some highlights:

Bianca Belair on Carmella replacing Rhea Ripley as her opponent: “It’s been a bit frustrating. It’s been the story of my title reign all the way from Smackdown until now. Every single time I feel like it’s been Carmella that’s stepped in and she’s even stepped in for Money in the Bank. I just know not to underestimate her for Money in the Bank this year either, but I feel like it’s frustrating, but at the same time it’s pushing me to be even better. I’m very adaptable. I got caught slipping last year in Vegas, so she’s always teaching me to be adaptable and be prepared for whatever comes. So she’s making me become a better competitor.”

Belair on being adaptable to changes in her opponents: “I think I’ve just been super adaptable with being prepared for whoever my opponent is. I always pride myself on being ready and available and being there for when I need to be there just to show up and show out. Whatever I’m supposed to do that day, be great at my job. When I was first introduced to the main roster crowd was on RAW/SmackDown during the pandemic with no fans. So I’ve had to figure out how to touch people and relate to people and get people to feel. I feel like I’ve been able to adapt a lot. I feel like I have the physical abilities to show that I’m the E-S-T of the WWE, but to be able to adapt with making people feel something I think is something I’ve grown a lot from the most.”

At WWE Money in the Bank 2022 earlier this month, Bianca Belair defeated Carmella to retain her Raw Women’s Championship.