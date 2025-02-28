Bianca Belair Hasn’t Seen Frustration In WWE Women’s Division: ‘Everyone Is Trying To Get On WrestleMania’

Bianca Belair says that she hasn’t seen any frustration in the WWE women’s division while noting that it’s the time when everyone is fighting to get onto WrestleMania. It was reported by Fightful Select last week that some talent within the division have been frustrated about the lack of focus on developing contenders on the main roster or giving screen time to women outside of the top names in the company, particularly in comparison to NXT where the division gets more time. Belair was asked about the creative in the division and any frustrations that have come up in an interview with the New York Post.

“I haven’t really seen anything, to be honest,” Belair said (per Fightful). “What I will say is that it is WrestleMania season and everyone is fighting to get on WrestleMania. It’s the biggest time of the year and is our Super Bowl. Everyone wants to be on WrestleMania. Our roster is so stacked and we have so many talented women, and we just saw that at the Royal Rumble where you had women from the past, present, and future. Every single woman in the match could have a WrestleMania caliber match. That’s why I’m happy we got two new titles to showcase that talent.”

She continued, “It’s a hectic time of the year and everyone is fighting to get on WrestleMania. That’s how this time of the year is. Our roster is so stacked we need those opportunities to showcase that. It’s going to keep getting crazier and crazier because women from NXT are going to get called up and we’re all fighting to get to WrestleMania. That’s just natural feelings. If you don’t want to be on WrestleMania, why are you here? Everyone wants to be on WrestleMania. It’s a natural feeling.”

Belair will be part of the women’s Elimination Chamber match at Saturday’s PPV.