Bianca Belair Isn’t Interested In Hair vs. Hair Match In WWE, Discusses Her Journey To Top Of Women’s Division

Bianca Belair recently appeared on DC101, and she discussed a variety of topics, including the career year she’s had in WWE, her interest in a potential Hair vs. Hair match and other gimmick matches, and much more.

When asked about her career year in WWE after winning the SmackDown Women’s title from Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37, Belair admitted that it’s been quite a journey to the top of the WWE women’s division (via Fightful):

“I just know that I’m very, very, very blessed and I’ve had a great year, just to be able to accomplish, not just all of the things that I’ve accomplished this year, but just one of the things that I’ve accomplished this year. It’s just amazing the journey that I’ve had and everything’s just come so quickly. Even being able to go to WrestleMania and main event WrestleMania, that’s what we worked for. That’s what our goal here is in WWE. Some people don’t even ever get to that moment,” Bianca said of her history-making year.

Belair also noted that when it comes to possible gimmick matches she’d want to be involved in, a Hair vs. Hair match wouldn’t be on her list:

“Let’s see, I’m really looking forward to a Steel Cage Match, Iron Woman Match. I’ve heard people talk about Hair vs. Hair Match, I don’t want to do that, but I just want to be in as many matches as possible that I’ve never done before with any stipulation. I want to defend my title in the toughest and the hardest ways possible to just keep cementing the fact that I am the SmackDown Women’s Champion. That’s what it’s supposed to be.”

Belair will defend the SmackDown Women’s title against Carmella, who replaced the injured Bayley, on tonight’s edition of SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston.