Bianca Belair on Hesitancy Toward Possible Onscreen WWE Storyline With Montez Ford

– Speaking to Hot 97FM’s Ebro in the Morning, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair spoke about how she’d be hesitant to do an onscreen storyline in WWE with her real-life husband Montez Ford, who is also a WWE Superstar. Belair stated the following (via Fightful):

“That’s the only thing I would be worried about. I enjoy doing my own thing and I think he shines as well. He’s in a tag team and maybe in the future he’ll shine on his own, we’ll see. It would be fun to get in the ring together and do something together, but my marriage, I don’t want to play around with that. It’s a bit of a blurry line for me because I see my marriage as something that is sacred and I don’t want to play around with it in any way that is negative. If we’re on TV and broadcasting our love, I want it to be in a positive light.”

Bianca Belair will be part of Team Raw for the 5-on-5 women’s Survivor Series elimination match at this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series 2021 event.