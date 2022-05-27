Bianca Belair Praises Becky Lynch As ‘Formidable Competitor’

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by VL Media France, during which she discussed her current rivalry with Becky Lynch, putting over Lynch and also how she herself has changed as a competitor since WrestleMania 37. Check out the highlights (per Wrestling Inc.):

On Becky Lynch: “She is a formidable competitor. In the ring, she is one of the best narrators of the promotion.”

On how she’s changed since WrestleMania 37: “At Wrestlemania 37, I was a rookie. I was just there to prove myself, to prove to Sasha Banks that I could measure myself against her. I was grateful to be on stage. While at Wrestlemania 38, I was no longer a beginner.”

On enjoying fan art and fan-made videos: “There are so many talented fans all over the world. They make video montages, they draw outfits, or they tell me their personal stories.”