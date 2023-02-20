Bianca Belair Hoping To ‘Three-Peat’ With Another Win At This Year’s Wrestlemania

In an interview with Fightful, Bianca Belair said that she hopes to ‘three-peat’ at this year’s Wrestlemania with another memorable title match. She beat Sasha Banks at Wrestlemania 37 and then Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 38. The interview appears to have been conducted before the Royal Rumble.

She said: “I’m excited. Like you said, to main event the first one and then the second one I came out with a HBCU band and then I wrapped up a year-long feud with Becky Lynch and walked out as Raw Women’s Champion and after that WrestleMania someone came up to me and [tells me that I’m] Ms. WrestleMania. I’m like oh, that means next year I’m gonna have to go three peat. So that’s my goal is to go three peat. But each Mania, I’ve been in the ring with amazing women and I couldn’t have done it without them. So I’m excited to see who’s gonna win the Royal Rumble, are they gonna pick me? I’m excited to go in and have another banger at WrestleMania.“