– Rhea Ripley received the new Women’s World Championship last night on WWE Raw. With Asuka’s title being renamed the WWE Women’s Championship, and Ripley’s title being renamed the Women’s World Championship, both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Title names have been retired. Former Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair shared a message on the retirement of the Raw Women’s Title and how much it meant to her yesterday via Twitter.

“That RAW Women’s Title means SO much to me. The journey was full of blood, sweat, tears, black eyes/stitches, hardwork/grind, sacrifice, exhaustion, but MOSTLY PRIDE & JOY that led me to be the Longest Reigning RAW Women’s Champion. I am so grateful to be a part of this history!”

Bianca Belair lost the title last month to Asuka at WWE Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Belair held the titles for a record 420 days, making her the longest reigning Raw Women’s Champion and the longest reigning women’s champion of the modern WWE era.