Bianca Belair Confirms Hulu Series Began Filming During Royal Rumble, What to Expect

Bianca Belair has confirmed that her Hulu reality series with Montez Ford began filming over Royal Rumble weekend, and previewed what to expect from the show. Belair spoke with Matt Aguilar of ComicBook Nation at the PPV and talked about the upcoming reality series; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On starting filming during the weekend: “Oh, it’s gonna be fun. It’s gonna be exciting. We’re actually gonna start filming at the Royal Rumble, that’s gonna be our first episode. So we’re starting filming this weekend. I’m excited for it.””

On what to expect from the show: “You know, everybody sees us in the ring, but we’re gonna peel back the curtain a little bit. My husband [Montez Ford], He’s like my homie, my best friend. We just live life together and our goal is to always try to find the fun in the moments. Our family is such a huge part of who we are. They’re always at all the events, there at our house. We never can get alone time together because there’s always there. So we’re just gonna show that to the fans and have fun with it. I’m nervous, but I’m excited and we’ll see what happens. We see everybody on Twitter saying how they want a show and they’re gonna watch, so you better watch because we need the ratings [laughs].”