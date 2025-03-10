Bianca Belair Says She’s ‘Hurt’ That Her Trio With Naomi and Jade Cargill Fell Apart

In an interview with ESPN’s First Take (via Fightful), Bianca Belair reacted to Naomi admitting that she attacked Jade Cargill and said she’s hurt that their group is no more. Belair got Naomi to confess on Friday’s episode of Smackdown.

She said: “It’s really rough. This is my first time talking about it since it happened on Friday. I formed a bond with both of these women. Jade and I elevated the women’s tag team division. She was taken out, Naomi stepped in so all that hard work wouldn’t go to waste. We bonded, but come to find out Naomi was the one behind taking Jade out. It’s very heartbreaking for me. I’m more hurt than anything and it’s really tough because I won Elimination Chamber and I’m supposed to be going to WrestleMania and having a big title match. It’s really hard to focus on that. It’s bittersweet for me. I’m trying to be excited about this Elimination Chamber win, but I’m also hurt by the breakdown of the Big Three because we were doing amazing things and really representing. It’s a really heartbreaking time for me right now.“