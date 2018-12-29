Various News: Bianca Belair Hypes Takeover Title Match, Ronda Rousey Gives a Judo Lesson, This Week’s MLW TV

– Bianca Belair vs. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is now official for the Takeover: Phoenix event on January 26th. The undefeated Belair took to Twitter this week and tweeted the following on the match

When you FINALLY get your Title Shot after running through the Women's Roster.#NXTTakeover Phoenix Un👏🏾DE👏🏾FEA👏🏾TED#ESTofNXT pic.twitter.com/MMqqurygzK — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) December 28, 2018

– Here is the latest episode of the “Ronda Rousey’s Dojo” YouTube series from her personal channel. This episode features the Olympian teaching an ukemi back fall to protect aspiring new judokas from taking throws.

– Here is this week’s episode of MLW TV…