Bianca Belair Reveals Inspiration For Her WrestleMania Ring Gear, Entrance

Bianca Belair was looking sharp as always for her WrestleMania 38 match, and the new Raw Women’s Champion revealed the inspiration behind her look and entrance. Belair took to Instagram to discuss her gear and the inclusion of the HBCU Marching Band for her entrance at night one of the show, as you can see below:

“Jacket- Designed and Made By Me: I made a jacket, showed it to @montezfordwwe & the response was “oh ok, you wearing that?” (He was trying to be nice and supportive but REAL at the same time LOL) At that point I knew to cut it up and start over! I had no idea the vision or the end goal but I cut it up and started over! STARTING IS THE HARD PART! and after that I just let my mind and passion guide me to the end result. Basically what I am saying is Push yourself, don’t be afraid to try, don’t be afraid to suck at something 1st, and eventually you will get there and surprise the hell out of yourself!

“HBCU Marching: In the process of creating/designing my jacket I decided I wanted to tie it into the HBCU Marching Band for my Entrance. My entrance was. showcasing the importance of culture & history and bringing my FULL self to the grandEST stage of them all! They helped me SHINE. WATCH ME SHINE NOW Shout out to @tsuoceanofsoul!!! #HBCU

“Big Bow: I use to make & wear big bows, tutus, sequins, & elaborate outfits when I did crossfit, & let me tell you!!! the backlash I got from one of top girls was WILD. Straight tried to clown me… but BECAUSE of THOSE BOWS I got sponsorships that she never got and I made it to where I am now! So on the grandEST stage of them all I wore MY BIG BOW again! Never let ANYONE make you DIM your light! Most of the time it’s their own insecurities or fears they are projecting on you. BE YOU and NEVER APOLOGIZE FOR THAT. There is only ONE you and that is your Super Power.

“Gear Inspo: my in ring gear I made was inspired by a drawing from @keywebley. I will be making a video later this week explaining it all. There is so much amazing talent out there that just needs exposure! My goal is try to give that now and in the future. You never know who is watching! Check out the @thebellaspodcast @thenikkibella @thebriebella that I did before Mania talking about my goals in fashion in the future! I want to collaborate with designers in the future that are so talented but just need a platform and exposure!”