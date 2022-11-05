wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)
– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.
Ultimately, it came down to Bianca Belair trapping Bayley in between a ladder, which she placed under the bottom turnbuckle. Bayley was trapped in the ladder and could not get out in time to answer the 10-count. As a result, Belair won the match and retained her Raw Women’s Championship.
You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Crown Jewel coverage here.
Pure chaos at #WWECrownJewel@itsBayleyWWE | @BiancaBelairWWE pic.twitter.com/lsUqogor9J
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2022
🤕 @itsBayleyWWE has it locked in!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/gM1x4xIzDn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 5, 2022
What a strategy from @itsBayleyWWE!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/Tcer8055sA
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
It's anything goes in this #LastWomanStanding Match between @BiancaBelairWWE and @itsBayleyWWE!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/WKMqGdEf5z
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
Huge match on deck for @itsBayleyWWE!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/jBF1Q3RVKs
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
The Drones are working over time tonight!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ZE6xqaJreD
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
The EST of WWE @BiancaBelairWWE 🙌#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/OA8hlyxzGf
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
Last. Woman. Standing.
LET'S GO!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/V8nwvE6GrV
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
Bayley vs. Cole is the epitome of "Fight Forever!" 😂#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/uexEh0D50z
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
Scenes.#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/JdG9OpGl4O
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
We have a golf cart involved!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/BP1Ovq7x8M
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
Through the table! 😲#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/z8G3o5HtyF
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
The SmartEST!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/NvausRrILF
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022
#WWERaw Women's Champion @BiancaBelairWWE retains against @itsBayleyWWE in a #LastWomanStanding Match at #WWECrownJewel!#AndStill pic.twitter.com/MzFydGVngC
— WWE (@WWE) November 5, 2022
𝘼𝙉𝘿 𝙎𝙏𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇𝙇@BiancaBelairWWE remains the WWE Raw Women’s Champion! 🏆#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/phxoKg0Hkr
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022