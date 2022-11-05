– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Ultimately, it came down to Bianca Belair trapping Bayley in between a ladder, which she placed under the bottom turnbuckle. Bayley was trapped in the ladder and could not get out in time to answer the 10-count. As a result, Belair won the match and retained her Raw Women’s Championship.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Crown Jewel coverage here.

The Drones are working over time tonight!#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/ZE6xqaJreD — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022

Bayley vs. Cole is the epitome of "Fight Forever!" 😂#WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/uexEh0D50z — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 5, 2022