wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Is the Last Woman Standing, Retains Title at WWE Crown Jewel (Pics, Video)

November 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Crown Jewel Bianca Belair Image Credit: WWE on BT Sport Twitter

– It was a hard-fought match, but Bianca Belair was the Last Woman Standing against Bayley at today’s WWE Crown Jewel event. There were weapons, ladders, chairs, and even a golf cart, but Bayley was not able to overcome the E-S-T of WWE in their Last Woman Standing Match at WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

Ultimately, it came down to Bianca Belair trapping Bayley in between a ladder, which she placed under the bottom turnbuckle. Bayley was trapped in the ladder and could not get out in time to answer the 10-count. As a result, Belair won the match and retained her Raw Women’s Championship.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can also check out our ongoing live WWE Crown Jewel coverage here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Bianca Belair, WWE, WWE Crown Jewel, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading