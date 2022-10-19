wrestling / News

Bianca Belair Is The Longest-Reigning Black World Champion in WWE History

October 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bianca Belair WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Bianca Belair has hit an interesting milestone, as she’s now the longest-reigning Black world champion in WWE history. She hit 200 days in her reign as RAW Women’s Champion, which surpasses previous world title reigns by Bobby Lashley (196), Kofi Kingston (180), Sasha Banks (167), Naomi (140) and The Rock (119).

MVP is currently the longest-reigning Black champion in any division, as he was the United States champion for 343 days. After that it’s The Rock, who had an Intercontinental title run that lasted 264 days.

Outside of WWE, AEW’s Jade Cargill has been the TBS Champion for 283 days.

