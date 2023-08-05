Bianca Belair Hopes Bayley Messes Up IYO SKY’s Money in the Bank Cash-In

In an interview with Steve Fall (via Fightful), Bianca Belair weighed in on the possibility of IYO SKY cashing in her Money in the Bank contract tonight at Summerslam. Belair and Charlotte Flair will both challenge WWE Women’s Champion Asuka.

Belair said: “There’s a lot going on at the north end this year. It’s one thing to have a match with Charlotte. Everybody knows that’s a dream match of mine. It’s one thing to have a match with Asuka because she’s amazing and dangerous, but now I have to fight them both at the same time. If I come out with the victory, then there’s IYO, it’s not just dealing with IYO, Ms. Money in the Bank, she has Bayley with her as well. So it’s like dealing with two other people, and what’s funny is, last year at SummerSlam is when Bayley came back and IYO and Dakota [Kai] debuted, and I’ve been dealing with them for a whole year. A year later, at SummerSlam, somehow, I’m still dealing with them. So yes, it’s a lot to have to deal with and think about. Bayley, we have to depend on her to mess it up some type of way, you know? That’s what we’re depending on because we all know that IYO is fully capable of cashing in and being successful.“