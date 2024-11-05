Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Issue WWE Women’s Tag Title Challenge To Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill want to face Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, and will put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line to get the match. The two appeared in a post-Raw digital exclusive where they issued the challenge to the Judgment Day members after they eliminated the two in the #1 contenders battle royal on the show.

“Liv, Raquel, if you wanted to avoid a fight with us, you just made a big mistake,” Belair said (per Fightful). “Before, we could have waited to beat y’all and just representing our titles, but now, you’ve made things personal.

Cargill added, “When things get personal for us, things get painful for you. So next week, we’re coming back here to Monday Night Raw, and it’s gonna be Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair versus Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.”

The match has not yet been confirmed by WWE for next week.