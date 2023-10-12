Bianca Belair On Jade Cargill Joining WWE, Says It Helps Show How WWE Is Evolving

Bianca Belair is excited to see Jade Cargill in WWE, noting that she is going to create a number of “amazing possibilities.” Belair spoke with Uproxx and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On Cargill coming on board: “It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming in the picture. There’s so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it, singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve.”

On being one of the faces of WWE: “It’s great to be one of the faces. It’s great to be one of the girls that gets to be in the top positions and be representation. For awhile, I would just be so proud of myself with trying to do it the right way. And now I’m just to the point where there’s not a right way to do it. You just do it your way and everybody brings a dish to the table, then you can have a whole meal. And that’s what we all do. We all collectively add to this division. And I’m just grateful that I’m one of the women that can bring my dish to the table. I want to be the main dish. We’re all fighting to be the entree, but that’s what makes the meal even better. You’re the girl that’s the top. You’re the girl that gets to show this women’s division. It means everything.”