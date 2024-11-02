wrestling / News

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Overcome the Odds, Retain Titles at WWE Crown Jewel

November 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Despite facing three other tag teams at WWE Crown Jewel today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair managed to retain their titles. They overcame the odds facing three other tag teams, including Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, Damage CTRL’s Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane, and MetaFour’s Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. Belair and Cargill hit Piper Niven with a Doomsday device to score the pinfall victory in a hard-fought matchup.

