Bianca Belair Says Jade Cargill Is Going To Do Amazing Things, Looks Forward to Working With Her

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill shared a moment in the ring at the Royal Rumble, and Belair is excited to potentially work with Cargill. Belair spoke with Brad Gilmore of Reality of Wrestling and talked about the moment, as well as Cargill’s future in the company. You can check out highlights below, per Fightful:

On Cargill’s Royal Rumble debut: “I was very excited about the Royal Rumble. Very excited about her coming in and actually debuting, and for the world to see what she can do. But I was even more excited about us being able to stand in that ring. We stood there, and we didn’t say anything, we didn’t do anything, and the crowd erupted. I think that just shows the potential that this has, whether it’s us tagging together, whether it’s us going up against each other in a singles match. People just want to see us in the ring together, imagining it just automatically happens. So I think that we’re gonna go in there, and we’re gonna throw it down, regardless if we’re working together, regardless if we’re going up against each other. But the possibilities are endless. That’s what’s amazing about WWE.”

On Cargill’s WWE future: “I’m just so happy that Jade is here. I think she’s gonna do amazing things. She has the look, she has the charisma, she has that it factor. All she needed was to be on the grandest stage of them all, which is WWE. So I’m just excited that I get to make some magic with here.”