Post-WrestleMania 37 Notes: Backstage Bianca Belair Clip, Lashley Grateful to MVP, AJ Styles Now Grand Slam Champ

– WWE cameras caught this shot of an emotional Bianca Belair after her big win over Sasha Banks in the main event of WrestleMania 37 night one on Saturday night. In the clip, Belair says that this feels like a dream, and also says a prayer.

– Bobby Lashley beat Drew McIntyre to retain the WWE Title at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night. After the match, Lashley said he was grateful to have MVP there to hand him the title. MVP said he doesn’t see anyone dethroning Lashley soon.

– AJ Styles and Omos won the RAW Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night, defeating the New Day. After the match, Styles gave credit to Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, while Omos said he came to handle business.

Styles is now a grand slam champion in WWE.

– Braun Strowman spoke backstage after his win over Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night. Strowman said that he has had people doubting him his whole life, and that his win was the ultimate satisfaction.

– Natalya & Tamina spoke backstage after winning the Women’s Tag Team Turmoil match at WrestleMania 37 on Saturday night, earning a bout with Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday night. Natalya said that she and Tamina are “statement makers.”