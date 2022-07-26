Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan & The Street Profits Set for WWE SummerSlam Weekend Meet & Greets

– C4 Energy has announced that Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, SmakcDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and The Street Profits will be taking part in special fan meet and greet events with fans during SummerSlam Weekend. Here’s the meet and greet event schedule:

* Friday, 7/29 – Fuel Up with Bianca Belair

6:30-8:30PM at Kroger (5544 Old Hickory Blvd Hermitage)

* Saturday, 7/30 – Feel the Energy with The Street Profits

9:00 – 11:00AM at Twice Daily / White Bison (2112 Charlotte Rd.)

* Saturday, 7/30 – Feel the Energy with Liv Morgan

10:30 – 11:30AM at Twice Daily / White Bison (2112 Charlotte Rd.)

WWE SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock and the WWE Network.