Bianca Belair Would Love To Do a Movie With John Cena Or The Rock

Bianca Belair is focused on her WWE career right now, but she would love to do a film with John Cena Or The Rock. Belair spoke with Fightful ahead of last weekend’s Money In the Bank and talked about doing work through WWE for charity, a potential acting career and more. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On working with local charities: “Well, definitely today was really amazing. I got to talk to everyone that was there. There was a lot of youth that were volunteering that I thought was amazing. It’s cool to just show that all heroes look different. I get to be a hero in the ring tomorrow at Money in the Bank, but I get to be a hero today in the community. Anytime we get to get involved with the community … We got pack food and feed families in Vegas or we get to do Be A Star rallies and we get to talk to kids about being amazing human beings and treating each other with respect. Anything where I get to involved with the community and interact with the kids. I love that.”

On the idea of doing some acting work in Hollywood: “Yes, I would love to. I’m a WWE superstar right now and I love doing what I do. I’m want to continue to perfect this craft and see how far I can go to cement my legacy here in WWE, but of course I want to get on the screens in Hollywood and maybe play a superhero out there or maybe get in a movie with Rock or John Cena one day. That would be a dream come true for me.”