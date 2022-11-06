wrestling / News
Bianca Belair Made Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear While Travelling
November 6, 2022 | Posted by
Bianca Belair famously makes her own ring gear, and she revealed that her gear for Crown Jewel was made on the road. Belair posted to her Instagram stories on Sunday morning noting that she didn’t have time to do the ring gear at home so she worked on it while travelling.
Belair wrote:
“I didn’t have time to make my gear at home. So, I made this gear on the road between shows in hotel rooms, on bus rides, and on planes. Soooo… most of this gear was sewn by hand or glued together.”
Belair defeated Bailey at the Saudi Arabia PPV in order to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.
