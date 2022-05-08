Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Appear At The Kentucky Derby (Pics)

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and pics of the two at the event are online. You can see the pics of the two in attendance below.

Belair spoke about attending the Derby on Friday, saying:

“Yes, this will be my first Kentucky Derby. It has always been on the bucket list. My mom loves horses and she’s always wanted to go to the Kentucky Derby. It’s her 60th birthday on May 8, so I actually bought her tickets that I surprised her with so it’s like a bonus. I’m checking it off of my bucket list and I also get to celebrate with my husband and my mom on her birthday.”

So excited to be at the UNBRIDLED EVE Event the night before the Kentucky Derby! So excited for tomorrow!

I made my hats!

I have… 3! 👀😄#KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/Hkbus7vZGG — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022