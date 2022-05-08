wrestling / News
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Appear At The Kentucky Derby (Pics)
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford attended the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, and pics of the two at the event are online. You can see the pics of the two in attendance below.
Belair spoke about attending the Derby on Friday, saying:
“Yes, this will be my first Kentucky Derby. It has always been on the bucket list. My mom loves horses and she’s always wanted to go to the Kentucky Derby. It’s her 60th birthday on May 8, so I actually bought her tickets that I surprised her with so it’s like a bonus. I’m checking it off of my bucket list and I also get to celebrate with my husband and my mom on her birthday.”
So excited to be at the UNBRIDLED EVE Event the night before the Kentucky Derby!
So excited for tomorrow!
I made my hats!
I have… 3! 👀😄#KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/Hkbus7vZGG
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022
CHURCHILL DOWNS#KentuckyDerby#OnHerTurf@KentuckyDerby pic.twitter.com/ATfIKuO6iw
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022
Winning!!! At the Winner’s Circle!
KentuckyDerby#ESTofWWE#OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/IWRYPTx2hO
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022
Thank you!! @NBCSports #KentuckyDerby#ESTofWWE#OnHerTurf pic.twitter.com/ErBInlBYDQ
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022
Happy 60th Birthday
AND
Happy Mother’s Day
to my Mommy!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/jq9eAX4MPn
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 8, 2022
KENTUCKY DERBY!!!!@MontezFordWWE @KentuckyDerby
Hat 1 of 3 made my ME!#ESTofWWE pic.twitter.com/vDPyL4Sog1
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) May 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Dana White Recalls Vince McMahon Berating Him Over Text After Meeting With US President
- More Notes On Talent Not Backstage At This Weekend’s Impact Wrestling Tapings (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Backstage Spoiler on Imminent Return to Impact Wrestling
- Tay Conti Responds To Scorpio Sky’s Shot At Her From AEW Rampage, Sky’s Girlfriend Responds