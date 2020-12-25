Bianca Belair and Montez Ford on Being Able to Spend More Time Together, Moving Into New Home

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are taking the pandemic holiday season in stride, finding the good in being able to spend more time together. The two spoke with Metro for a new interview discussing their moving into a new home and spending time together due to the pandemic, and you can check out highlights below:

Ford on their new home together: “We just moved to our new home, so that’s our project now, getting everything situated and moved in, so it’s been really cool, to have so much more time to have conversations. ‘Hey man, what do you wanna do today? Let’s get some pancakes!’ It’s amazing to also, like, go back and forth with ideas, bouncing energy of each other, just doing us.”

Belair on having more time together due to the pandemic: “It’s given us a lot of time to really just spend time with each other, time to slow down. We’re so used to just going from place to place, it’s really hard sometimes to appreciate the small things and celebrate the small accomplishments. In WWE, you have so much that comes at you, you have so many big moments. Sometimes you think they’re small moments, but they’re actually really big – but there’s so much happening that you sometimes forget to appreciate life and the life that WWE has provided us.”