Bianca Belair Says Montez Ford Gets Credit For Her Braid

Bianca Belair says Montez Ford is the person who deserves the credit for her signature braid. Belair’s braid is a key part of her wrestling presentation, and she told O’Shea Jackson Jr and TJ Jefferson on the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast that the Street Profits member was the one who told her to incorporate it into what she does on screen.

“As far as the braid, the person behind the braid is actually [Montez Ford],” Belair said (per Fightful). “Yeah, so kudos to him. I’m a huge Beyonce fan, she wore a braid at the concert and I was like, I’m just gonna wear one just for a style. I wore it one time at practice and my coach was like, ‘If you’re gonna wear it, you’re gonna have to figure out how to use it because the girls are just gonna pull on it.’”

She continued, “I was talking to my husband like, ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to wear the braid, I kind of want to wear my hair down because I see what all of the other girls are doing, they have their hair down and it’s pretty.’ My husband was like, ‘Nope. The best way to be successful in this business is to stand out. Look at what everybody else is doing and do the complete opposite.’ He said, ‘Nobody else wears that braid, so, wear it. You’re going to stand out. Somebody might come to a show for the first time and they might not remember your name, but they’ll remember the girl with the braid.’ Because of him, I wore it and now it’s my thing.”

Belair was part of the winning team in the women’s WarGame match at Survivor Series as she, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, IYO SKY and Naomi defeated Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez and Tiffany Stratton.