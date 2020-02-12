Bianca Belair On Having An Immediate Crush On Montez Ford, How He Convinced Her To Keep Her Long Braid

On the latest episode of Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Biana Belair discussed her relationship with Montez Ford. Highlights are below.

On if there were sparks with her and Montez Ford from the first time they met: “For me it was. I remember seeing him and just thinking, I have friends here and they can be witnesses, ‘Wow, that’s a beautiful man.’ I had an immediate crush on him. He got hurt for awhile and he disappeared for a little while, for a couple months when I first started. It was kinda just, it was an immediate connection. We’ve kind of been inseparable ever since. We got married, and it’s just crazy, because we come from two completely different sides of the world. He was a marine, he was in the military. I was just living life and going to college and working in Atlanta. If it hadn’t of been for WWE, and coming into wrestling, I found my husband through wrestling, and wrestling has brought me so much joy and my husband and its brought me this career that I can’t imagine myself doing anything else. Man, I’m just blessed.”

On Ford telling her to keep her long braid and use it in the ring: “He definitely helped me come up with it. So I’m a huge Beyonce fan and she had a concert, she was on tour, she had this long braid and she was dancing with it, and it just caught my eye, and I’m like, I want to do that. If that catches my eye and wrestling’s about standing out and being able to catch people’s eye, I was like I want to do that braid. So I did the braid, but I kind of did it as just the hairstyle, just to fill it out, and I was kind of going back and forth with, ‘Well, I really like to wear my hair down and I see all the other girls wearing their hair down and it’s so pretty and I kind of want to do that,’ and he was the one that told me, ‘No, you have to keep that braid, it stands out, trust me, just trust me, that’s going to be a thing, nobody else wears their hair like that, you’re going to stand out, it’s unique, I’ve never seen anything like that before, you have to keep it.’ So I ended up keeping it. And then he told me, ‘You know you could probably start using, you could even do stuff in the ring with it, you could use that thing.’ I was like, ‘Oh, you’re right.'”

