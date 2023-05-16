wrestling / News
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Attend Disney Upfronts To Promote Hulu Show
May 16, 2023 | Posted by
Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were at Tuesday’s Disney upfront presentation to promote their upcoming Hulu reality series. The WWE couple will be starring in an eight-episode reality series on the streaming platform, and they were at the company’s public presentation for advertisers where they posed for a picture with Pat McAfee, as you can see below.
McAfee has joined the Disney-owned ESPN to air The Pat McAfee Show weekdays on ESPN, the ESPN YouTube Channel, the ESPN App and ESPN+.
.@MontezFordWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE reunite with @PatMcAfeeShow at #DisneyUpfront pic.twitter.com/D2iKdT90Se
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) May 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Says Eric Bischoff Had A Lot of ‘Cultural Ignorance’ in WCW
- Alex Colon Alleges He Left GCW Due To Payment Issues, Brett Lauderdale Responds
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos