Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Attend Disney Upfronts To Promote Hulu Show

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were at Tuesday’s Disney upfront presentation to promote their upcoming Hulu reality series. The WWE couple will be starring in an eight-episode reality series on the streaming platform, and they were at the company’s public presentation for advertisers where they posed for a picture with Pat McAfee, as you can see below.

McAfee has joined the Disney-owned ESPN to air The Pat McAfee Show weekdays on ESPN, the ESPN YouTube Channel, the ESPN App and ESPN+.