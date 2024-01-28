– During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were promoting their new reality show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez. They discussed eventually doing a potential storyline together in WWE (via Fightful):

Bianca Belair on she and Montez Ford having their own personal journeys in WWE: “For now, we’re on our own personal journeys and there are things I want to accomplish on my own. There are things he wants to accomplish on his own. Once we both do that and we feel like we’re maybe at the mountain top, we’ll meet together and be even bigger and better, then we’ll have new goals, goals together. We don’t have an issue with that. My thing is, if we get together, I want it to be creative. I want to be fighting together for titles and over titles. I’m not trying to be in there having a storyline fighting over my man, because I’m not fighting for something that is mine. It’s 2024, we’re not fighting over men anymore.”

Ford on potentially doing a storyline with Belair: “I wanna do something along the scale of Booker T and Sharmell. He was King Bookah and the World Heavyweight Champion and she was this storied figure that made sure their kingdom was intact. She was just as much important in that ring as he was. Something along those lines. Upping the ante a little bit. He had the world title, I could have the world title, she could have the world title at the same time.”

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez debuts on February 2 on Hulu.