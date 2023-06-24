– WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford renewed their wedding vows in Las Vegas this week in celebration of their fifth year wedding anniversary. Bianca Belair shared the following on her Instagram account:

Happy 5 Years! We renewed our vows on our 5 Year Anniversary! Even though we meant our vows the 1st time we said them! And I’ll marry you over and over and over again. @montezfordwwe was suppose to propose at the Grand Canyon 5 years ago but got too excited and proposed in the parking lot on the way to the airport! Lol so we took it back to Vegas 5 years later to renew our vows!”