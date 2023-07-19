Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Say Teaming Together Is a Goal, Belair Talks Women’s Title Hunt

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford have a goal of teaming up in the ring together. The couple spoke with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso at the ESPY Awards and talked about how they would like to work together in the ring and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

Belair on teaming up in the ring: “That’s a goal of both of ours. We travel together, we work together, we’re always together, so it’s just being true to ourselves. We eventually want to be on screen together, in and out of the ring.”

Montez on potentially teaming up: “Like a Mr. and Mrs. Smith type thing. That would be amazing.”

Belair on her chase of the Women’s Championship: “I’m chasing after it. Now I can show off my hunger and my drive. I got very used to being champion. It got to the point where my title was my best accessory, it was with me even more than my purse. It feels very weird not having it.”