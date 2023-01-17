wrestling / News
Bianca Belair & Montez Ford to Appear at This Weekend’s NFL Playoffs Game
January 17, 2023 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and WWE Superstar Montez Ford will be appearing on NBC this Saturday for the NFL Playoffs game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Per the report, they are being sent to the game by WWE, so it’s unlikely they will be able to work the WWE house show in Erie, Pennsylvania on Saturday since the NFL game is in Kansas City, Missouri.
As noted, Belair and Ford, who are married in real life, will soon be starring in a WWE reality show for Hulu.
