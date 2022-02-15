wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Shares Montez Ford’s Valentine’s Day Overture, Liv Morgan’s Entrance Theme Online
February 15, 2022 | Posted by
– Montez Ford had a backstage presentation to Bianca Belair for Valentine’s Day, and Belair posted the video online. You can see the video below of Belair walking out of her dressing room to see Ford on the ground with a trail of rose petals, which she captioned:
“Backstage walking out of the locker room after #WWERAW
This guy really knows how to love me and make me laugh. @MontezFordWWE”
Backstage walking out of the locker room after #WWERAW
This guy really knows how to love me and make me laugh. @MontezFordWWE pic.twitter.com/hJfKYmrAws
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 15, 2022
– The WWE Music YouTube account has posted Liv Morgan’s entrance theme:
