WWE News: Bianca Belair Shares Montez Ford’s Valentine’s Day Overture, Liv Morgan’s Entrance Theme Online

February 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bianca Belair WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– Montez Ford had a backstage presentation to Bianca Belair for Valentine’s Day, and Belair posted the video online. You can see the video below of Belair walking out of her dressing room to see Ford on the ground with a trail of rose petals, which she captioned:

“Backstage walking out of the locker room after #WWERAW

This guy really knows how to love me and make me laugh. @MontezFordWWE”

– The WWE Music YouTube account has posted Liv Morgan’s entrance theme:

