WWE News: Bianca Belair Tweets About Montez Ford Title Win on RAW, RAW Top 10

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
– Bianca Belair tweeted today about her husband, Montez Ford, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles as part of the Street Profits:

“My Husband @montezfordwwe is a #RAW Tag Team Champion!
So happy I could be there to share this moment with you! Face throwing a kiss

This is going to be a fun journey! #StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins”

– WWE’s top 10 RAW moments from last night.

