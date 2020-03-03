wrestling / News
WWE News: Bianca Belair Tweets About Montez Ford Title Win on RAW, RAW Top 10
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Bianca Belair tweeted today about her husband, Montez Ford, winning the RAW Tag Team Titles as part of the Street Profits:
My Husband @montezfordwwe is a #RAW Tag Team Champion!
So happy I could be there to share this moment with you! 😘
This is going to be a fun journey!#StreetProfits @AngeloDawkins pic.twitter.com/O2sAoM2prn
— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) March 3, 2020
– WWE’s top 10 RAW moments from last night.
