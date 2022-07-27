Bianca Belair Wants More Women Celebrities To Appear For WWE, Which Hip-Hop Stars She’d Like to See Show Up

WWE has had a host of male celebrities appear for the company as of late, and Bianca Belair would like to see some women show up as well. WWE has seen the likes of Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville from Jackass and more make appearances as of late, with Paul having signed a multi-year contract with the company. The Raw Women’s Champion spoke with Z100 for a new interview and talked about wanting to see more women work with the company; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On bringing more female celebrities in for appearances: “I haven’t been approached yet, but I would be very open to that. We were just talking about how there’s been a lot of male crossover into WWE on the male side, and when are we going to have a female? Who’s going to be that female that’s going to crossover into WWE and really show up and show out?”

On which women in hip-hop she’d like to see appear in WWE: “Cardi B, Nicki [Minaj], Meg[an Thee Stallion], whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!”